ShipChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $778.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00428537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.01641958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00229045 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005222 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,819,003 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

