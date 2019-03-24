SHADE Token (SHADE) Trading 56.7% Higher This Week

SHADE Token (CURRENCY:SHADE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, SHADE Token has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHADE Token has a market cap of $100.00 and $1.00 worth of SHADE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHADE Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005458 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016192 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00144689 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002516 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000302 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SHADE Token

SHADE Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2014. SHADE Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,001,445 tokens. SHADE Token’s official Twitter account is @ShadeCoin . The official website for SHADE Token is www.stellarshade.org

SHADE Token Token Trading

SHADE Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHADE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHADE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHADE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

