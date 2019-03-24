ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $31.95 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.34.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

