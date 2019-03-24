Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st.

SMI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 125,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,022. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 66,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 170,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 87,342 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

