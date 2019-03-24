Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,293,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,707,000 after buying an additional 155,942 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,140,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 219,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of FMBI opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $175.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $150,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

