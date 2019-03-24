Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 181,326 Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 181,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,726,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000.

HWC opened at $37.91 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. FIG Partners raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

