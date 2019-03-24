Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,717 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.37% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101,969 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU opened at $103.30 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

