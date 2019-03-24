Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.01 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $234,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,441.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles K. Jr. Cross sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $136,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,287 shares in the company, valued at $489,394.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,226 shares of company stock worth $637,843 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,021,000 after purchasing an additional 313,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 199,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

SBCF traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $25.49. 438,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

