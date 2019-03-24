Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $197,396.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,872.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,602,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,158,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $76.44 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 47.98% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $298.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

