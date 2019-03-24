Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Decreased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

