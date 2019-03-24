SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research raised SB One Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood set a $28.00 price target on SB One Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of SBBX stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,758.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,276 shares of company stock valued at $29,061 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $615,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 88.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

