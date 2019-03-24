SB Financial Group (SBFG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.89.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 130,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

