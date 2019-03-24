Sanofi (SNY) Shares Gap Down to $45.43

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.34, but opened at $45.43. Sanofi shares last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 2748818 shares trading hands.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.7395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,057,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,207,000 after purchasing an additional 529,995 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,467,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

