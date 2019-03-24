SaluS (SLS) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $1,449.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $5.81 or 0.00144904 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00040715 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005468 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016229 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002543 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000307 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000813 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

