Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Receives $3.50 Average PT from Analysts

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 387,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,279. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.68. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.50 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

