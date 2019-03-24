Salem Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,962 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 90.5% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $132,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 456.8% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total value of $814,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $117.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $901.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $87.08 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/salem-capital-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.