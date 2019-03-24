Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.59% of Saga Communications worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Saga Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saga Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Saga Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 78,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Saga Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saga Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

Saga Communications stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $40.10.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

