Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.88 million and a P/E ratio of 15.99. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 227 ($2.97) and a one year high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.