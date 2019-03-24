Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.88 million and a P/E ratio of 15.99. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 227 ($2.97) and a one year high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

