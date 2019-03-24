S & T Bancorp (STBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.94 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.89 per share, with a total value of $466,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,224.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

