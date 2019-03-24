Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) have been trending negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s score:

Shares of RBS stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1961 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

RBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

