Roof Advisory Group Inc. Has $750,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Roof Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.5% of Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,874,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $454,033,000 after purchasing an additional 679,254 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 313,344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.73 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.96.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 734,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $67,968,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,337,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $113,650,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,060,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,180,910. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Roof Advisory Group Inc. Has $750,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/roof-advisory-group-inc-has-750000-stake-in-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.