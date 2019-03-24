Rockwell Automation (ROK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $182.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a reduce rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.13.

ROK stock opened at $169.93 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $1,640,348.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

