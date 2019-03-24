Robinson (RBN) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Robinson (LON:RBN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of LON RBN opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Friday. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million and a P/E ratio of 28.85.

Get Robinson alerts:

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.