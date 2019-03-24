Robinson (RBN) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Robinson (LON:RBN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of LON RBN opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Friday. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million and a P/E ratio of 28.85.
Robinson Company Profile
