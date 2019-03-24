Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

RRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roadrunner Transportation Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

RRTS opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 5th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 4th.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $551.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.20 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 688.98%. Research analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott bought 231,143,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,571,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors V. Lp Thayer sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees grew its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 632,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 147,854 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 703,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 164,369 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 5,242,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.