RMR Group (RMR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get RMR Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. B. Riley set a $89.00 price objective on RMR Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.31. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.