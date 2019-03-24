RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Scott Glasser sold 24,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $253,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Freeman sold 31,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $317,980.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,621 shares of company stock worth $1,403,978.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

