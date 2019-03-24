Rite Aid (RAD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rite Aid surpassed the industry in the past three months. The company is leveraging retail pharmacies, EnvisionRxOptions PBM and health and wellness offerings, which is aiding results. Earnings and sales improved year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2019, while earnings beat estimates for the third time in trailing five quarters. The company also delivered the strongest prescription count in more than two years and finest comps in above three years. Rite Aid expects to maintain this momentum by enhancing clinical services in pharmacy business, boosting customer experience and investing in retail and pharmacy services businesses. However, the company narrowed its outlook for fiscal 2019. Soft front-end comps due to softness in tobacco and liquor categories remain headwinds. Moreover, inefficient realignment of stores within its network of distribution centers, after the sale of a distribution center to Walgreens, hurt results.”

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.96.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rite Aid had a net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

