Ring Energy Inc (REI) Receives $14.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial cut Ring Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Imperial Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. 762,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,604. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 549,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,003,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 429,848 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the period.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.