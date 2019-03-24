Rhumbline Advisers Has $346,000 Position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Orion Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Orion Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,044,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 299,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orion Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 278,938 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Orion Group by 291.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 286,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 213,123 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 154,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Orion Group Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
