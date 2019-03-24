Rhumbline Advisers Has $346,000 Position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Orion Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Orion Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,044,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 299,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orion Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 278,938 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Orion Group by 291.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 286,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 213,123 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 154,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/rhumbline-advisers-has-346000-position-in-orion-group-holdings-inc-orn.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.