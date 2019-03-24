Rhumbline Advisers Has $325,000 Holdings in Ooma Inc (OOMA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Ooma worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 43.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 19.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 794,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Ooma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $83,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $174,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,548 shares of company stock valued at $333,776. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.56 on Friday. Ooma Inc has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

