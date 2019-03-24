Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Teekay Co. (TK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,877 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Teekay worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 51.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teekay by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,043 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the third quarter worth about $4,365,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Teekay by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $9.23.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Teekay had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

