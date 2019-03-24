Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Albireo Pharma worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 533.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 315.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 9.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

ALBO opened at $28.40 on Friday. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 361.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

