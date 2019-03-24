RFG Advisory LLC Sells 60,477 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,477 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $10.06 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

