Rexnord (RXN) Stock Price Down 6%

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) shares were down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 1,104,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 626,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Rexnord alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.19 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Longren acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rexnord (RXN) Stock Price Down 6%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/rexnord-rxn-stock-price-down-6.html.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.