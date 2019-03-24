Reviewing Simon Property Group (SPG) and Whitestone REIT (WSR)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 43.11% 63.21% 7.89% Whitestone REIT 15.89% 5.94% 1.98%

This table compares Simon Property Group and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.66 billion 9.70 $2.44 billion $12.13 14.64 Whitestone REIT $119.86 million 3.94 $21.43 million $1.16 10.22

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Simon Property Group and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Whitestone REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $194.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $8.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Simon Property Group pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT pays out 98.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Simon Property Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Whitestone REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. As of December 31, 2018, Whitestone's total shareholder return ranks #2 of 17, #1 of 17, and #2 of 16, of the U.S. public shopping center REITs for the one-year, three-year, and five-year periods, respectively.

