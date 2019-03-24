Reviewing Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.13 -$21.88 million $7.95 3.50 Corporate Office Properties Trust $578.11 million 5.18 $72.30 million $2.01 13.50

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Office Properties Income Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -5.13% -0.93% -0.33% Corporate Office Properties Trust 12.49% 4.64% 1.99%

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Office Properties Income Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPT's core portfolio of 161 office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.9 million square feet and was 94.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

