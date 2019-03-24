Reviewing Natural Resource Partners (NRP) & Borneo Resource Investments (BRNE)

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) and Borneo Resource Investments (OTCMKTS:BRNE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Natural Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Borneo Resource Investments does not pay a dividend. Natural Resource Partners pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

34.6% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Natural Resource Partners and Borneo Resource Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Borneo Resource Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Resource Partners currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.45%. Given Natural Resource Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Natural Resource Partners is more favorable than Borneo Resource Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Borneo Resource Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners $278.51 million 1.81 $139.54 million $5.90 6.96 Borneo Resource Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natural Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Borneo Resource Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Borneo Resource Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners 34.94% 27.65% 7.77% Borneo Resource Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats Borneo Resource Investments on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources. The company's coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Western United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Louisiana; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. It also operates four limestone quarries, one underground limestone mine, five sand and gravel plants, two asphalt plants, and two marine terminals. The company leases coal reserves, and aggregates and industrial minerals reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the Republic of Indonesia. It primarily develops gold mines. The company holds interests in the Ratatotok South property covering approximately 8.6 hectares; and Ratatotok Southeast property covering approximately 14.7 hectare, which are located in the North Sulawesi area of the Indonesian archipelago. Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

