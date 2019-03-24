Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 84,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 132,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,207.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

