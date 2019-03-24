Research Analysts Set Expectations for Anaconda Mining Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anaconda Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ANX opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 million and a PE ratio of -20.67. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.43.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Point Rousse project covering an area of 5,794 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares located to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

