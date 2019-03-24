Regions Financial (RF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.53. 29,243,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 12,586,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,569 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

