Red Rock Resources (RRR) Trading Down 11.1%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 1,471,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,730,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Red Rock Resources news, insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 6,861,093 shares of Red Rock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £68,610.93 ($89,652.33).

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

