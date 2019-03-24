Rcoin Price Hits $0.0001 (RCN)

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Rcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00066545 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000596 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000776 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Rcoin

Rcoin (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. The official website for Rcoin is www.rcoineu.com . Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token

Rcoin Coin Trading

Rcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

