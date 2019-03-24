Raymond James Upgrades Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.86. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DPLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $444.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.74. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Diplomat Pharmacy had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPLO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

