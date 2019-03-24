Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $76.70 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $427.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,710,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,746. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

