Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $839,000 Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-839000-stake-in-global-x-mlp-energy-infrastructure-etf-mlpx.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.