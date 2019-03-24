Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the third quarter worth $520,000.

Get Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd alerts:

NYSE GDO opened at $16.52 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-819000-holdings-in-western-asset-global-corp-defind-opp-fnd-gdo.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.