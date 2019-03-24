Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the third quarter worth $520,000.
NYSE GDO opened at $16.52 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $16.96.
Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Read More: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.