Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,032 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,747,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,947 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 571,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,700,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 571,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price objective on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,032 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/raymond-james-associates-sells-10032-shares-of-international-game-technology-plc-igt.html.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.