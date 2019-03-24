Raymond James & Associates Has $2.14 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JD.Com by 6.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the third quarter worth $673,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 180.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in JD.Com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,465,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in JD.Com during the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -933.33 and a beta of 1.31. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

