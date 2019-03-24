Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 83.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 217.6% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster acquired 9,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $269,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,301.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $46,736.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/quanta-services-inc-pwr-stake-lowered-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.