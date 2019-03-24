Qualys Inc (QLYS) Receives $89.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $366,700.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $1,061,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,939.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4,600.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.57. 237,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,316. Qualys has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

